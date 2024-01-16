The Bold and the Beautiful alum Ashleigh Brewer is preparing to walk down the aisle now that she’s engaged to fiancé Mark Bauch!

“The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!,” Ashleigh, 33, captioned her Monday, January 15, Instagram post. “We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch.” The film producer seemingly popped the big question at Hampstead Heath in London, the same location the former soap opera star tagged in her social media announcement.

Ashleigh’s Bold and the Beautiful costars reacted to her engagement in the comment section of her post, including Annika Noelle and Lawrence Saint-Victor. “Congratulations Ash!!!” Annika, 37, wrote, while Lawrence, 41, commented, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!”

Ashleigh and Mark, went public with their romance in May 2022. The Australia native shared a carousel of photos with her then-boyfriend after taking a woodsy baecation together.

“Big Sur @mark_bauch,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Ashleigh celebrated Mark’s birthday on April 3, 2023, and shared some of her favorite moments in a sweet Instagram tribute. The roundup included two photos of the couple frolicking in the snow, another of them embracing each other at a backyard party and a top-of-the-mountain hike selfie. Needless to say, Ashleigh and Mark enjoy an adventure with a view!

Ashleigh portrayed Ivy Forrester in the CBS soap opera for four years before announcing her departure in 2018. “’I’m doing the acting thing in LA, onwards and upwards,” she told The Herald Sun that January, admitting that she wanted to follow in the success of her Neighbours costar and Hollywood A-lister Margot Robbie. “It’s definitely time for me and I’ve had Margot encouraging me for so long [saying] just leave it and see what happens. So, I’m throwing caution to the wind now and keeping myself open to opportunities.”

Nearly one year later, Ashleigh gave fans a career update, sharing she has “always been in the grind, working my butt off trying to get my next gig.”

“I did Home and Away and I had four years on Bold, I wanted to be a little more challenged,” she told Daily Telegraph. “I would love to come back home and work.”

Mark, on the other hand, is popularly known for being an executive producer for The Two Popes (2019) and short producing the documentary Into the Fire the same year. He is currently in pre-production for a family fantasy comedy titled Spooked, a project he works on as an executive producer, according to his IMDb.