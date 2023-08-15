Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright claimed she was not paid until the “very end” of season 4 of the Bravo series. However, her net worth indicates that she accrued more money since then.

What Is Brittany Cartwright’s Net Worth?

Today, Brittany’s estimated net worth stands at $1 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Was Brittany Cartwright Paid on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Brittany first appeared on VPR during season 4 when she began dating her husband, Jax Taylor, in 2015. It is not currently clear how much money Bravo paid Brittany. However, she claimed in August 2023 that she didn’t see a paycheck until the end of season 4.

“I didn’t get paid my first season of Vanderpump Rules — until the very, very end. I was broke,” Brittany alleged during an episode of her and Jax’s “When Reality Hits” podcast. “It took a lot out of me. … Because I had to work, I was going back and forth to see [Jax]. I was at work for a week, and then would see [Jax] the next week.”

Jax agreed that traveling to see him “was costing her.” At the time, Brittany had been living in her home state of Kentucky while Jax was in Los Angeles.

“This is the beginning of the show and it was costing her $800 to $900 [to travel],” Jax said. “She was in Kentucky [working at a bar and Hooters] and $800 is a lot of money [to spend on flying back and forth].”

Why Did Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

In December 2020, Brittany and Jax left VPR after season 8 aired. At the time, Jax announced the news in a since-deleted Instagram statement.

“The last eight years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” he began. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned.”

Though rumors swirled questioning the reason behind their exit, Jax and Brittany insisted they left to focus on raising their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, whom they welcomed in April 2021.

Despite their abrupt departure from the series, the couple were reported to be starring in an upcoming VPR spinoff show. Jax and Brittany even teased fans on numerous occasions that they had new creative projects up their sleeves, such as announcing their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany,” in March 2023.

During an exclusive video interview with Life & Style, Brittany dished what she and her husband would be doing if they had returned to VPR for season 10. At the time, it was revealed that cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their costar Raquel Leviss.

“We would definitely be over at Ariana’s house having her back and trying to console her and going off on Sandoval if we saw him,” Brittany said in June 2023.