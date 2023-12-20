Exclusive Busy Philipps Is Looking for Her ‘Plus One’ on This Dating App for Single Parents

Busy Philipps is single and ready to mingle!

The mom of two shares with Life & Style that she’s partnered with the leading dating app for single parents Stir — and yes, she has created a profile on it!

“First of all, I didn’t know that there was a dating app for single parents specifically,” the 44-year-old exclusively tells Life & Style. “In these last few years that I have been single, I’ve tried a couple apps. And it has been kind of difficult when you meet people who don’t have kids and kind of like don’t get it.” She added, “You’re not really at the same place in your life.”

Stir

So what did she put on her profile that she’s looking for in a partner?

“Someone who’s communicative. They have to be funny,” she adds. “And I think they’re great too to be my plus one to come with me and do fun things with my friends.”

Working with Stir, she wants single parents to know that it’s okay to date and have fun during the holidays, too. That’s why she made her debut as this season’s Milf on the Shilf!

Stir

“When you’re a single parent a lot of times you feel totally depleted because no one’s making anything sparkly or magical for you. And it’s good to remember that it’s okay to take some time for yourself, have like a cute little flirtation, or meet someone for a drink,” Busy explains.

“Reconnected to the part of yourself that exists outside of the part that is a parent.”