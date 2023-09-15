Low-key couple Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have welcomed baby No. 3! “They are ecstatic,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They haven’t made an official statement about the new baby, but they’re thrilled.” The insider adds that Carey “is a devoted mom and her life revolves around her family.”

Indeed, the Maestro star, 38, has said she and the 36-year-old Mumford & Sons singer, who wed in 2012, have prioritized daughter Evelyn, 7, and son Wilfred, 5, over their A-list careers, explaining that the kids’ needs determine “what is and isn’t possible for us.”

Now the big sibs are ready for duty. “Not long ago, Carey mentioned how excited her children are to be getting a new sibling,” says the source. “They couldn’t wait and were drawing pictures of their family of five!”