Low-key couple Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have welcomed baby No. 3! “They are ecstatic,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They haven’t made an official statement about the new baby, but they’re thrilled.” The insider adds that Carey “is a devoted mom and her life revolves around her family.” 

Indeed, the Maestro star, 38, has said she and the 36-year-old Mumford & Sons singer, who wed in 2012, have prioritized daughter Evelyn, 7, and son Wilfred, 5, over their A-list careers, explaining that the kids’ needs determine “what is and isn’t possible for us.” 

Gettyimages 488832456
 Dianna Agron Marries Mumford & Sons’ Winston Marshall

Now the big sibs are ready for duty. “Not long ago, Carey mentioned how excited her children are to be getting a new sibling,” says the source. “They couldn’t wait and were drawing pictures of their family of five!”