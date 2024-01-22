Carrie Underwood is normally quite private when it comes to her two young sons, but the proud mom couldn’t help but show off her adorable, hockey-loving youngest child, Jacob, during celebrations for his fifth birthday.

“A special birthday for a special 5-year-old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!! Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way!” Carrie, 40, wrote in the caption of a Monday, January 22 Instagram photo carousel along with the hashtags “Blessed” and “Hockey.”

Carrie shares Jacob with husband Mike Fisher, and the sporty youth was seen wearing his dad’s No. 12 jersey from when the former NHL star played for the Ottawa Senators. He used the same number when he was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2011.

