Several Celebrities in Hollywood Are Adopted: See Which Actors and Reality TV Stars

Countless celebrities were adopted in their early childhood, from reality TV stars to A-list actors. Since they’re all accustomed to talking about their personal lives in the spotlight, quite a few have opened up about their biological and adopted parents.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress Lana Condor is one of the famous names who has opened up about being an adopted child. During an August 2018 interview with Elle, the Deadly Class star revealed she also has an adopted brother, Arthur Condor.

“We aren’t related or from the same adoption agency or anything, though,” Lana explained to the publication. “So, people don’t know how to talk about adoption. They don’t know how to approach me because they think it’s a sensitive subject. However, I love to talk about it.”

The Notre Dame graduate elaborated that she likes “to make people feel more comfortable” when talking about the subject, adding that as a celebrity, “It’s great to have this platform and be able to shed light on adoption and how it’s a beautiful thing instead of being tiptoed around.”

“My parents tried their best to educate us on where we came from,” Lana continued. “The way that I grew up was that your experience is your experience. I think there’s a misconception that all Asian-American experiences are the same. My experiences with my family and the way they wanted me to know my culture are not the same as others.”

Aside from film actors, quite a few reality TV personalities also have adopted parents, including Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss.

“I was adopted at birth. My biological mom, Susan, gave birth to [my sister] before me,” the former pageant queen said during an October 2021 episode of VPR. “And then, Susan accidentally got pregnant again right around the time my aunt, Laura, was trying to conceive. Susan was generous enough to offer to have me for my aunt.”

Raquel also gave fans a closer glimpse into her family life in an Instagram post that month.

“My mom Laura couldn’t conceive, so when her younger sister Susan had an unplanned pregnancy with me, she offered to have me for my mom!” the Bravolebrity wrote at the time. “Susan had my biological half-sister Kate and my half-brother David about a decade before she was pregnant with me, and since she was done having kids, my parents adopted me at birth.”

