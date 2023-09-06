Celebrities Who Like to Watch Their Own TV Shows, Movies

Celebrities Who Like to Watch Their Own TV Shows and Movies: Jennifer Aniston, JLaw and More!

These stars don’t shy away when it comes to viewing their own performances. From Jennifer Lawrence to Jennifer Aniston, even Rachel Green herself can’t help but stop when a Friends episode is on TV.

While she loves to catch a rerun episode, the long-time actress opened up during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic about watching fan-made edits of bloopers of the series with her costar Courteney Cox.

“We were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing,” the Marley & Me actress said in a June 2020 interview. “And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online, like, 15 minutes of bloopers — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.”

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities have admitted to watching their own TV shows and movies!