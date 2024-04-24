“I only learned to drive four years ago,” the 30-year-old admitted while grilling her Ripley costar for Elle magazine. “That makes me feel better,” Andrew Scott, 47, replied, adding that he only knew “a tiny little bit” about getting behind the wheel, joking that he wanted to reduce his carbon footprint!
Naomi Campbell First-Time Mom at 50!
The supermodel announced she was a mother in 2021, when she welcomed a daughter. Two years later, she announced the arrival of a baby boy. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine,” the 53-year-old told British Vogue, adding that she encourages her older friends to have babies. “I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!”
Cameron Diaz Married at 42
The 51-year-old, who recently welcomed her second child via surrogate, wed Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden just 10 months after they met in 2015 — but marriage itself was a long time coming. “I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband. I had boyfriends before, and there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends,” said the actress, who’d previously dated Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake and former NY Yankee Alex Rodriguez.
Anthony Anderson a College Grad at 52
Pomp and circumstance! “I was paying for college myself, and I ran out of money after my junior year,” the black-ish star explained of his delay in getting his diploma.
After creating an online curriculum, the 53-year-old graduated from Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts alongside his son, Nathan, in 2022. “It’s never too late,” he posted. “Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”
Rebel Wilson a Virgin Until 35!
In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, the Aussie actress revealed that she waited to have sex for the first time. “Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager,” the 44-year-old, now engaged to Ramona Agruma, explained.
“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature, and I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”