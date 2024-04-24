Anthony Anderson a College Grad at 52

Pomp and circumstance! “I was paying for college myself, and I ran out of money after my junior year,” the black-ish star explained of his delay in getting his diploma.

After creating an online curriculum, the 53-year-old graduated from Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts alongside his son, Nathan, in 2022. “It’s never too late,” he posted. “Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”