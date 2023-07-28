Marriage isn’t for everyone and that’s definitely the case for many celebrities. Some have been burned so badly in divorces that they never want to risk going through it again, while others simply don’t want to be legally tied down to a spouse.

For some stars, finding the perfect partner for life is enough and they don’t need a legal document to prove their commitment. After being deeply hurt by her 2010 divorce from Jesse James, actress Sandra Bullock decided she never wanted to marry again. She has been in a long-term relationship with photographer Bryan Randall since 2015. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children — his older daughter. Best thing ever. So, I don’t want to say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner,” the Oscar winner revealed in 2021.