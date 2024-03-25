Bling Empire star Chèrie Chan partnered with renowned eatery Fat Sal’s to launch an Asian-inspired East Coast hero sandwich, the Fat Cherie.

Since starring on Bling Empire, the entrepreneur foodie has been collaborating with various brands to bring Asian influence into American culture. Most recently, Chèrie collaborated with the L.A. favorite sandwich eatery to create their latest menu item.

Food enthusiasts can anticipate a mouthwatering combination of Asian-inspired ingredients, such as soy and star anise-braised pork belly, marinated cucumbers, peanut scallion relish, kimchee, jalapeño slaw, lattice potato chips, kewpie mayo, teriyaki glaze, fresh lime juice and cilantro. A play on succulent pork belly, Chèrie spent months meticulously testing the flavors to perfection and rose to the challenge of weaving them into an approachable version of the traditional hero style sandwich.

Chèrie recently hosted the launch event debuting the sandwich which attracted fans and foodies alike.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Chèrie remarked, “#FatCHERIE embodies the marriage and harmony of every food I grew up eating. My childhood best friend was Korean and the second her family introduced me to kimchi, I was in love. I remember pickling cucumbers, daikon and even kumquats in the kitchen with my grandmother and star anise pork belly was always a dish on the ‘Chan family’ menu. A melting pot within Asian flavors is what #FatCHERIE sandwich represents. And anyone who knows me knows that chips are my favorite snack, so I had to throw them in there for that extra crunch! I hope you’ll enjoy this sandwich as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it for you.”

Be sure to check out the FatCherie at Fat Sal’s or visit https://www.fatsalsdeli.com/