Chris Pratt Flaunts 6-Pack Abs in a Shirtless ​Photo

Chris Pratt is taking his online followers along his intense January fitness plan and he’s even started to share his mesmerizing check-in results. The Avengers actor posted a shirtless photo via Instagram stories of his six-pack abs after he completed an early morning workout on Wednesday, January 10, proving that he clearly hasn’t skipped any days in the gym.

Before sharing the sweaty thirst trap, Chris, 44, thanked his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for not allowing him to hit the snooze button and forced her husband to get out of bed.

“OK so, day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was and now I’m up again today before the kids,” he said in a video with a 6:23 a.m. timestamp. “But I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep. She did that yesterday and today.”

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star admitted that he wanted to sit in bed with his eyes shut before fully waking up, but his wife, 34, had other plans.

Chris Pratt/ Instagram

“Credit to all the people out there who are doing it with the help of someone else. Credit to all those someone else’s and to those who don’t have someone to poke you in the ribs and need that motivation from someone, maybe I can give it to you right now.”

Before entering into the new year, Chris announced that he was going to participate in a four-week program called DEF Reset that instills eight essential habits. In addition to his sunrise workouts, Chris fasts until noon.

The blockbuster celebrity went from a comedic actor to a full-fledged action star throughout his career. From Guardians of the Galaxy to The Tomorrow War, Chris’ onscreen roles require advanced physical skill.

Before being offered to join the Marvel crew, Chris weighed close to 300 pounds. His Guardians of the Galaxy transformation was the “hardest” and creating “illusions” has helped him get into character mentally and physically.

“From Andy on Parks and Rec, all the way up until now where I’m playing Owen in Jurassic World or Star-Lord or James Reese on The Terminal List – it’s kind of a spectrum you live on,” he said during a 2022 interview with Men’s Health. “And that really is a health spectrum too ‘cause when I was Andy, I was pretty unhealthy. I can’t believe that I would eat five cheeseburgers for lunch. I lived in a constant state of, ‘Oh God, freaking sick of eating too much.’”