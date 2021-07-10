Seal of approval! Flip or Flop star Christina Haack‘s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa knows about her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall — but have the two men met?

The HGTV personality has met the Texas realtor “a few times,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, July 9. Tarek, 39, added some kind words for his former flame in the wake of her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead. “I think she’s doing alright!” he gushed to the outlet.

The fellow Flip or Flop host also claimed that Christina’s new man “seems like” a good guy. “[I] don’t really know him, but I sure hope so,” he added. Christina, 38, and Tarek share two children, 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden. The Christina Collection founder also shares her 22-month-old son with ex Ant, 42. The former couple’s divorce was finalized last month.

The mother of three opened up about her new relationship via Instagram on Friday. “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” she explained. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other, and I’ve loved every second of it.”

The house flipper also noted that she was nervous about how being in the public eye would affect her new beau. “When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking — and not for me but for him,” she continued in her caption. “We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on [family] / friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake.”

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” Christina added. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”

Finally, the starlet concluded by revealing that her man “doesn’t have social media,” but that she still wanted to take the digital opportunity to “thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own.”

“So yes, ‘another relationship’ and guess what,” she said. “I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”