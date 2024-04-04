A new exhibit showcases iconic jewels from classic movies opens in April at The Hollywood Museum. It will display hundreds of pieces from the Joseff of Hollywood archives, worn by stars including Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball and Bette Davis as seen in these incredible photos.
All of the jewelry in the exhibit, including this white sapphire and amethyst necklace Bette brought to life in 1951’s Payment on Demand, are from the Joseff of Hollywood archives. “Its founder, Eugene Joseff, was the premier costume jeweler to the stars,” Donelle Dadigan, president of the Hollywood Museum, tells Closer exclusively.
Marilyn Monroe
“This intricate diamante bracelet was used in promotional stills for How to Marry a Millionaire and worn in costume tests for Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” Dadigan tells Closer.
Lucille Ball
“Lucy wore this famous gold tassel set for publicity photos in the 1940s,” says Dadigan, who notes that it was also worn by Nicole Kidman in her role as Lucy in 2021’s Being the Ricardos.
Jane Russell
These gold and enamel bracelets, worn by the actress in 1952’s Macau, are just one of hundreds of pieces on display at the Hollywood Museum. In 1949, Maureen O’Hara donned them in the film Bagdad.
Marlene Dietrich
After making its debut in Angels Over Broadway, this diamante and pearl stunner graced Marlene’s neck in 1940’s Seven Sinners. More recently, the glamorous piece has appeared in the Netflix drama Queen Charlotte.
Billie Burke
“If you want to acquire a [jewelry] collection, start with a brooch because you will find the most use for it,” said Joseff, who created this beautiful diamante brooch with pearl accents for Billie’s Glinda the Good Witch costume in The Wizard of Oz.
Clark Gable
This carnelian and gold scroll watch fob added a dash of debonair to Rhett Butler’s waistcoat in Gone With the Wind.
Betty Hutton
To minimize the glare from strong studio lights, Eugene Joseff developed a matte metal finish for his jewelry, like the medals adorning Betty’s costume in 1950’s Annie Get Your Gun.