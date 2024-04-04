Your account
Marilyn Monroe Classic Movie Gems Shown in Exhibit Featuring Famous Jewelry

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Classic Movie Gems! A New Exhibit Showcases Jewels Worn by Marilyn Monroe, Bette Davis and More

News
Apr 4, 2024 7:56 pm·
By Carol Dittbrenner
Picture

A new exhibit showcases iconic jewels from classic movies opens in April at The Hollywood Museum. It will display hundreds of pieces from the Joseff of Hollywood archives, worn by stars including Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball and Bette Davis as seen in these incredible photos.

