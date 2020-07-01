She’s everything of the sort. Claudia Oshry (a.k.a. Girl With No Job on Instagram) and cohost of “The Morning Toast” just released her new comedy special, Disgraced Queen, on June 30. “I have literally never been so excited for anything!” the New York City native, 25, exclusively tells Life & Style.

The stand-up special, which runs a little over an hour, was filmed during Claudia’s 2019-2020 Dirty Jeans Tour. “I am so proud of the tour that I got to go on over the last two years and I am thrilled that people are finally going to be able to see it,” she says. “It’s a project I worked really, really hard on.”

While Claudia may be best known for her social media accounts and hit podcast — which she hosts with her sister Jackie Oshry — her comedy career is hardly small potatoes. The final date of the Dirty Jeans Tour on January 25 was held at the ever prestigious Beacon Theatre (“cheers to the Beacon weekend”) in NYC.

Since then, however, Claudia and her husband, Ben Soffer (a.k.a. Boy With No Job) and their dog, Theo (a.k.a. Pup With No Job/Dr. Theodore Faceman), have been isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic just like everyone else.

“Married life is amazing and surprisingly, we haven’t killed each other during quarantine,” Claudia laughs. “It’s actually been really great for us. I was touring for two years right before the quarantine started.”

Of course, time spent at home leads to a lot of time spent online. “I am averaging about 11 to 12 hours of screen time per day, which is insane and definitely unhealthy, but I just can’t seem to put my phone down,” Claudia admits. “It’s an addiction. Sometimes, I get a little burnt out, so I’ll usually put my phone down for a few hours and spend time with my dog. We love to watch Friends together.”

We hear that, girl! We’ll definitely be putting our phones down to tune in to Disgraced Queen.

Disgraced Queen was released through the Comedy Dynamics distribution network and is available via Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, YouTube, and more.

Reporting by Diana Cooper