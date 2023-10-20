Actor Colin Farrell gained a reputation as quite a ladies’ man during his wilder younger years in Hollywood. He was linked to some very famous women including Lindsay Lohan and Carmen Electra. Britney Spears even opened up about their passionate time together in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

While the In Bruges actor went on to have several long-term relationships and has two sons with former girlfriends, he has never married. However, Colin sure did earn his distinction as one of Hollywood’s hottest catches with a look at his dating resume.

