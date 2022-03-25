Songwriter Diane Warren has been nominated for 13 Oscars throughout her successful career, which explains why her net worth has amassed a total of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Although she hasn’t taken one home yet, Diane is the woman with the most Academy Award nods without a win in history. In spite of this, the musician seems grateful for where she is today.

Keep reading to learn more about Diane and how she makes her money.

Diane Warren Reached Recognition in the 1980s

The Van Nuys, Los Angeles native began her professional songwriting career in the early 1980s, with her first hit being “Solitaire,” which singer Laura Branigan provided vocals for.

Two years later, Diane reached further acclaim upon the release of “Rhythm of the Night” by the group DeBarge. Later in the decade and into the 1990s, she wrote songs for some of the most famous artists in the industry, including Cher’s 1989 hit “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Celine Dion’s 1996 track “Because You Loved Me,” Leann Rimes’ 1997 song “How Do I Live” and Aerosmith’s 1998 tune “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

Throughout the 2000s, Diane also cowrote some of the most well-known singers’ hits, such as Lady Gaga’s emotional single “’Til It Happens to You” in 2015 and Common’s “Stand Up for Something” in 2018.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Diane Warren Has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While Diane’s success is typically out of the spotlight, she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001 after nearly 20 years of creating music.

Not only that, but the pop music artist was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame that year.

Diane Warren Is a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe Winner

Even though the “She’s Fire” artist has not won an Oscar yet, she is still, nonetheless, an award winner!

In 1997, Diane was recognized for writing Celine’s “Because You Loved Me,” bringing home the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

By 2011, the “Seaside” singer won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Cher’s “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me. And in 2016, she snagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Lady Gaga’s “’Til It Happens to You” for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Diane Warren Was Nominated for Her 13th Oscar in 2022

After receiving multiple Oscar nods, Diane was nominated for her 13th Academy Award in 2022 for the song “Somehow You Do,” which was performed by Reba McEntire for the flick Four Good Days. She opened up to the Hollywood Reporter in March of that year about how surprised she was by being a nominee.

“I love the song, but I didn’t know if it was gonna get nominated,” Diane confessed. “I wanted to write a song about hope … I wanted to write a song about that: When you don’t think that you’re going to get through it, somehow you do. I wrote it right at the beginning of the pandemic.”

She also explained the process for selecting a singer to perform one of her songs for a film.

“When I cast an artist for a song in a movie, it’s casting another character,” Diane added. “They have to fit. You can’t just throw in an artist that doesn’t make sense for that movie, it just won’t work.”