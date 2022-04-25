Say it ain’t so! Fans are convinced that actress Candice King and her husband, Joe King, have split after getting married in October 2014. The pair began dating three years prior, but now, it looks like there may be trouble in paradise. To learn more about Candice and Joe’s relationship, keep reading.

Do Candice and Joe King have kids?

The Vampire Diaries alum, 34, and the cofounder of The Fray, 41, share daughters Florence and Josephine. Josephine was born in December 2020, while Florence was born in January 2016.

“I feel comfortable and confident enough to discuss it now. I am someone who likes to keep pregnancy to myself and obviously with my partner, my husband and our immediate friends and family until I feel comfortable and confident that I’m in a place in my pregnancy and the baby’s OK and I’m OK, the best it can be,” Candice announced of her second pregnancy during an August 2020 episode of her “Directionally Challenged” podcast. “But I’m finally at that place right now, which feels really good.”

Moreover, Joe shares daughters Ava and Elise with ex-wife Julie King.

Courtesy of Joe King/Instagram

How did Candice and Joe King meet?

The Originals star and the “How to Save a Life” artist met a Super Bowl event in 2011.

Admittedly, Candice was too shy to approach her future husband, so her Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev stepped in! “I was too chicken to give him my number, so Nina did,” Candice previously revealed to People.

Are Candice and Joe King Still Together?

Well … not if fans have anything to say about it! According to several tweets, both Candice and Joe have made some major changes to their Instagram accounts, including deleting or archiving photos of each other.

In fact, it looks like Candice wiped her Instagram clean entirely and started over. Additionally, on April 4, the After We Collided actress shared a mirror selfie visibly not wearing a wedding ring.

For Joe’s part, he hasn’t posted on Instagram since December 2021. Although his page still features plenty of photos with Candice, they are only family photos — nothing dedicated solely to her.

That said, both Joe and Candice still follow each other on Instagram.

A rep for Candice did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment. A rep for Joe did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.