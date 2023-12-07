Actor Dean Cain was hailed as one of TV’s hottest hunks when he starred as the lead on ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which ran from 1993 through 1997. His face looks nearly the same today, and that has some fans wondering if he’s undergone plastic surgery.

While he’s not touched on that topic, Dean has been open about his battle with his weight after losing 35 pounds in 2020 following a diagnosis as being prediabetic. He turned to vitamin pills and thyroid medication to shed the pounds.

“The last 10 to 15 years it has been extremely difficult to remain fit,” Dean told People that year. “Of course, age plays a factor, but I have had psoriasis for almost 30 years, and about 10 years ago it evolved into psoriatic arthritis,” he added.

