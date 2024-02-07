Mum’s the word? During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Elisabeth Moss confirmed that she’s expecting her first child — but stopped short of revealing with whom. “She’s very private,” a source close to the Handmaid’s Tale star, 41, exclusively tells Life & Style. “Elisabeth doesn’t think that it’s anyone’s business and definitely has no plans to share the identity of her baby’s father.”

In 2019, the Emmy winner declared that she was done discussing her love life, which has included an “extremely traumatic” marriage to comedian Fred Armisen, 57. “Elisabeth has been burned before in past relationships and makes it a point to keep that part of her life private,” the source admits to Life & Style. “This is her first baby, and all she’s concerned about is having a healthy boy or girl. Elisabeth’s glowing, she feels amazing, and she cannot wait to become a mom.”