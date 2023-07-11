Dressing down! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is known for many things and her sexy and eccentric wardrobe is one of them. Fans swooned over her onscreen fashion choices and ​onstage outfits when she first joined the show during season 6 in 2015 and she’s still serving looks.

“I like clothes. I like fashion. I enjoy playing with it. I like to describe my style as S&M chic with a little hood-rat appeal,” Erika told Reality Tea in 2016. “I mean, I know that sounds corny, but you can be a lot of different people. I enjoy playing with clothes. And the fashion of the other housewives? I mean, hey, that’s their thing. I just like to push it a little.”

