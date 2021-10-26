This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

If you can’t decide whether you want to feel energized or relaxed, then you should give the Dark Moon cocktail a try. Basically, this drink is a standard rum & Coke, but caffeine gets an extra edge thanks to a little cold-brew coffee. Top it all off with a little heavy cream, and you’ve got yourself a “refreshingly stimulating” cocktail.

Since we’re already mixing uppers and downers, why not add a pinch of Tribe CBD oil to this drink? The calming traits of CBD should help preserve caffeine’s buzz without a severe case of the jitters.

CBD Dark Moon Cocktail Recipe

We can’t tell you how often we hear from customers who put Tribe CBD oil in their coffee. While it may seem strange to the uninitiated, it’s becoming increasingly common for people to drink CBD coffee every morning.

According to fans, CBD oil helps naturally curb the intense effects of caffeine. So, if you frequently feel a little anxious after finishing your java, our CBD oil may help keep you more grounded.

Although there aren’t any studies examining the effects of CBD on coffee, we have some evidence that CBD works better than placebos for social anxiety disorder. These anti-anxiety properties may be why CBD coffee has become such a major foodie trend.

If you’ve put off drinking coffee for a while, you may be surprised how much CBD could enhance your cuppa.

Ingredients

1 oz cold-brew coffee

½ oz coffee liqueur

½ oz rum

~ 2 oz Coca-Cola

¼ oz heavy cream

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour coffee, coffee liqueur, and rum in a cocktail shaker.

Add ice and shake for a few seconds.

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Add Coca-Cola to top.

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and heavy cream.

Did you know there are different versions of the original Coca-Cola on the market? And, no, we’re not referring to Coke Zero or the infamous “New Coke.” Instead, we’re talking about the differences between Mexican and American Coca-Cola.

Many trendsetters claim Mexican Coca-Cola is superior to the American brand for a few reasons. First off, Mexican Coke only uses cane sugar rather than high-fructose corn syrup. Secondly, since Mexican Coke comes in a glass bottle, it has an undeniable aesthetic allure.

However, recent taste tests reveal that even “Coke connoisseurs” can’t distinguish between these two varieties. In fact, the American version often ends up winning because high-fructose corn syrup is sweeter than sugar. Also, many nutritionists claim that even if everyone switched to Mexican Cola, it still wouldn’t put a dent in America’s obesity crisis.

So, whichever Coca-Cola you prefer, the moral of the story is the same: Enjoy in moderation!

