Gayle King Asks Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper About ‘Threesomes’

Fans were pleasantly surprised to learn that Gayle King is the perfect missing piece to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s puzzle. The trio played an NSFW game of “D’Wheel Breakers” on the Monday, December 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, which prompted the CBS host to ask the CNN correspondent about his love for “threesomes.”

During the segment, Andy, 55, asked Anderson, 56, a series of fast-paced questions that revolved around his sex life. Gayle, 68, was cracking up as she watched the Bravo host ask his bestie about sex tapes and kinks, but the threesome talk is what really sparked her interest.

Anderson played coy while trying not to answer if he would invite “a third into the bedroom,” which led Andy to respond, “Oh really?” As the game wrapped up, Gayle asked a hilarious follow-up question that led the “60 Minutes” host to spit out his soda on the carpet.

“Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?” she said.

​​“The control room is freaking out in my ear because they know I’m silently freaking out,” a stunned Andy responded before answering, “Just because … mother’s intuition.”

Bravo/ YouTube

Bravo shared a clip of the chaotic moment on YouTube and fans couldn’t get enough of the oncamera interaction that they deemed “television gold.”

“It is so rare to see a genuine spit take, but when it’s there….HILARIOUS!” one person wrote in the comment section.

“Andy was MOR TI FIED. That was incredible,” a second online person commented, adding, “Anderson just suffers through the torment, they are such a hilarious duo.”

The Housewives patriarch and Andy brought their longtime friendship to people’s television screens when they began cohosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special and appearing on each other’s shows. In fact, they shared each other’s dirty little bedroom secrets when Andy stopped by Watch What Happens Live in 2017 with the help of Kim Zolciak. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum asked the men a series of questions to see if they’d come up with the same answer.

“At this point in our decades-long friendship, Anderson and I probably know more about each other than we ever wanted to,” Andy said.

Kim included her own question to the list and asked the pair why they had never tried to pursue a romantic relationship with one another. Both Andy and Anderson shook their heads profusely and admitted that the thought of being more than friends was “weird” and “uncomfortable.”