Fans clamored to Netflix when Gilmore Girls returned with its limited series spinoff, but there was one cast member who caught their eye: resident dance teacher Liz Torres. The Puerto Rican actress showed off her impressive weight loss on the Netflix reboot, and viewers barely recognized Miss Patty.

Shedding the pounds was always important to the veteran actress and singer, who has appeared on numerous TV shows including Ugly Betty, Scandal and The Nanny.

“I’m heavy. This is the reality. I don’t kick myself about it, but I don’t think I look fabulous in my clothes. I know that in my suits I look like a box walking down the street,” she told the Los Angeles Times. Miss Patty didn’t stand in her own way though, and her weight loss had fans absolutely stunned!

