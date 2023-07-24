Take summertime meals to another level with great-tasting, nutritious pecans. From an enjoyable crunch to comforting creaminess, pecans deliver the perfect bite and appealing texture in a variety of applications. Shake on salads and snacks or cook up a star-worthy feast guests will go nuts about with this recipe from the American Pecan Promotion Board.

Spiced Pecan Grilled Peach Salad with Goat Cheese

Savory spiced pecans are sprinkled atop grilled peaches, tangy goat cheese and fresh mixed-greens.

Ingredients: Spiced Pecans

• 2 cups pecan halves

• 1 large egg white

• 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Ingredients: Salad

• 1/4 cup + 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil or pecan oil, divided

• 1/4 cup white wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 large peaches, halved and pits removed

• 6 cups mixed baby greens (such as arugula, spring mix, and spinach)

• 4 ounces soft goat cheese

Process:

1. Make the Spiced Pecans: Preheat oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2. In a medium size bowl, whisk together egg white, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and salt until well combined. Fold in pecans and mix until pecans are evenly coated in mixture. Spread in a single layer on prepared baking sheet.

3. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pecans are fragrant and golden brown. Allow to cool completely.

4. Make the Salad: In a small bowl, spouted measuring cup, or mason jar, whisk together 1/2 cup olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. Set aside.

5. Brush cut side of peach halves with remaining olive oil and grill on an outside grill or grill pan on stove top set over medium/high heat until grill lines appear and peaches become tender; about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove peaches and cut into slices.

6. Divide greens among four plates. Top with grilled peach slices and goat cheese. Divide 1 cup of the spiced pecans evenly among the salads and keep the other cup for a snack later. Top each salad with a drizzle of the vinaigrette. Serve and enjoy!

