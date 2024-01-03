Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Has Blac Chyna Gotten Plastic Surgery? What She's Said Over the Years About Going Under the Knife

Shutterstock (3)

Has Blac Chyna Gotten Plastic Surgery? What She’s Said Over the Years About Going Under the Knife

News
Updated on: Jan 3, 2024 5:10 pm·
By
Picture

Model and reality TV star Blac Chyna (real name: Angela Renée White) has been very open about her decision to undergo multiple plastic surgeries.

In a January 2024 Instagram video following her second breast reduction, Chyna even admitted that while the surgeries are “so expensive,” she feels they are “really something [she has] to keep up.”

From liposuction to breast enhancements and reductions, scroll down to see Blac Chyna’s plastic surgery transformation.

Picture