2023

The influencer rocked a vibrant orange gown with a plunging neckline at the NAACP Image Awards in February, just before revealing she would be going under the knife to get butt and breast reductions.

Chyna took her fans along her pre-and post-operation journey via Instagram on March 13, 2023, hoping to shed light on the effects of silicone in the body.

The influencer revealed her butt reduction took five hours longer than the estimated ​four-hour procedure, due to complications from past injections.

“Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking [it],” she admitted.

On a happier note, Chyna admitted that her breast reduction – which was the fifth procedure she’s had on her chest – was “one of the best decisions” she made “in a very long time.”

While going for a more natural look, the reality star also ditched her long acrylic nails. “I’m letting [my nails] get the good old air,” she said, while revealing she was “passing the baton” to the up-and-coming artists in the entertainment industry.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support,” she wrote in the comments of her Instagram post. “I had my surgery, I’m doing good…. I will be posting my pre-op.” She has since teased her post-filler face on her Instagram Story, posting a makeup-free picture four days after undergoing her procedures.