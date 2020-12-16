What a year! Celebrities have spent more time than ever at home in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a lot of racy bikini pics during at-home photo shoots, shocking splits, hot new couples and plenty of blunders while livestreaming.

Kim Kardashian proved that she is completely ageless while celebrating her 40th birthday in October. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a slew of over-the-top string bikini pics while she partied in Tahiti with over 20 of her friends and family, including husband Kanye West, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, Kris and Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble and more.

“I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote via Instagram. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

She added, “There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter … Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

However, the reality babe’s epic vacation received a lot of backlash after fans called the trip “tone deaf” and thought she was flaunting her wealth.

Khloé came to her sister’s defense during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it’s her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing,” the Revenge Body host said.

“Being there, like with all the precautions and everything that we took and being there and how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it,” she continued. “How so many people said that we were their first party or guest that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family. Just hearing those messages when we were there — we felt really good and we felt so safe and we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it.”

Of course, racy bikini pics from celebs weren’t the only things heating up our timelines. New couples sparked up all over the place, like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, former Bachelor Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and so many more.

