Hmmm … Kim Kardashian was accused of Photoshopping a bikini photo with sisters Khloé and Kourtney from their family trip to Tahiti for her 40th birthday.

“Girls just wanna have sun,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a stunning photo of the trio posing in string bikinis on a sandy beach. However, fans noted that Kim’s arm seemingly disappears behind Khloé’s back.

“Who needs an arm when you have a nice waist?” one commenter wrote. “I thought I was the only one who noticed!!” someone else quipped. “I love how your arm disappears behind Khloé,” another user wrote.

The seemingly edited photo isn’t the only thing that garnered negative attention from their lavish trip. Kim received comments calling her posts about their island getaway “tone deaf” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped [shape] me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment,” she captioned a photo with Kourtney, 41, Khloé, 36, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

She continued, “I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time … I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Khloé defended the luxe getaway after acknowledging fans were “upset” over the situation, but she was unbothered by any negativity.

“Being there, like with all the precautions and everything that we took and being there and how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it,” the Good American creator explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during the October 29 episode. “How so many people said that we were their first party or guest that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family. Just hearing those messages when we were there — we felt really good and we felt so safe and we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it.”

