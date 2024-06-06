Fourteen years into her first marriage, Shania Twain’s world crumbled. In 2008, she learned that her husband, music producer Robert “Mutt” Lange, 75, was having an affair with her good friend and assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The country music queen has said the discovery left her “uncontrollably fragile” and “so angry.” But their divorce was finalized in 2010 and, remarkably, the following year, Shania exchanged vows with a man who was “navigating the same pain”: Marie-Anne’s jilted husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

Now, all these years later, the singer says she’s made peace with her ex and what he did. “Forgiveness is in the family of letting” she explained on the May 28 episode of the “Great Company with Jamie Laing” podcast. “But forgiveness, more specifically standing the other person, and that might mean that they’re wrong … Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong.”

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” hitmaker, 58, knows she’s not to blame. “Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It’s his mistake. Not my mistake,” Shania added. “So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don’t know what that is, but it’s not … That’s not my weight.”

In the end, Shania discovered true happiness after all that heartbreak. “I think everyone gets what they deserve. I got what I deserve,” she’s said of Frédéric. “I got the greatest man on the planet.”