Sima Taparia, a.k.a. Aunty Sima from Mumbai, is back! Netflix announced on Thursday, April 6, that the hit series Indian Matchmaking will return for a third season. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming season, including the premiere date, cast and more.

What Is ‘Indian Matchmaking’?

First premiered in July 2020, Indian Matchmaking fans watch as Sima Aunty helps hopeful singles find love around the world.

“From London to New Delhi, matchmaker Sima Taparia helps more marriage-ready singles find romance while providing plenty of reality checks along the way,” Netflix shared as they announced season 3. “Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!”

Who Will Appear in ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Season 3?

As the first trailer dropped, it quickly became clear that this season will be unlike the previous two as the matchmaking expert travels to the U.K. to help British hopefuls.

“Traveling the world to help single people find love is one of the best things about my job,” Sima previously told E! News. “This season of Indian Matchmaking, I’m taking my talents to London!”

While fans of the series are not likely to see familiar faces, Sima promised “new clients and new demands.”

The relationship expert later revealed that viewers will get to know her on a more “personal” level this season.

“Viewers will get to not only see my husband Anup, but my daughters, son-in-law and beautiful granddaughter!” she told People. “Just as it is for my clients, my family has always been my biggest support system.”

What Happened in the ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Season 3 Trailer?

According to Sima, “Matchmaking is a job that will never be finished” as her clients this season range from a beatboxer to a divorcée.

One hopeful romantic, BBC presenter Bobby Seagull – who is looking for love on season 3 of the Netflix series – claimed, “If I were to describe myself, I would say ‘Desperate, please help.’”

The TV personality seemingly had success with her British clients as one woman said, “Sima Aunty hit the nail on the head.”

“I threw out the rules, and it paid off for me,” another woman added.

“Season three has some of my most challenging clients to date, but also some special matches and maybe even a ‘happily ever after’ or two,” Sima told E! News.

When Does ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Season 3 Premiere?

The eight-episode season of the reality series is set to hit the streaming service on April 21.