Niall Horan has won over The Voice viewers with his good looks and charm and many fans are wondering whether the singer is single. So, is the former boy bander taken?

Is Niall Horan Single?

Sorry, ladies, but Niall is officially off the market as of publication. He has been dating Amelia Woolley since 2020. For the most part, the pair have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

“If everyone knew everything, [my songwriting] wouldn’t be as candid, would it?” Niall explained of his decision to keep his love life private. “There’d be all these theories and I’m not in town for that. I’m here to write what’s on my brain and love happens to be one of those things that’s flying around me.”

Indeed, Amelia has inspired Niall’s songwriting. He confirmed that the love songs on his 2023 album, The Show, are about her. “She’s, like, taken aback, I suppose,” the pop singer admitted. “Usually the love songs are heartbreak songs, so it’s nice to be able to write better, you know, happier stuff.”

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Amelia, who also goes by Mia, works as a fashion buyer. She and Niall reportedly met ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown at the beginning of 2020 and started dating after restrictions were lifted and they were able to start spending more time together. They were photographed in public for the first time in July 2020.

Has Niall Horan Been Married?

Niall has not been married. In November 2023, a tweet of Niall seemingly announcing his marriage to Amelia went viral, but it was fake.

Does Niall Horan Have Kids?

Unlike several of his former One Direction bandmates, Niall does not have any kids.

Just months into his relationship with Amelia, the Ireland native didn’t seem to be in any rush to have babies. In October 2020, he revealed in an interview that he had congratulated Zayn Malik on the birth of his daughter. When the reporter asked if Niall would be next to have kids, he didn’t hesitate before responding, “Nope!”

Who Has Niall Horan Dated?

Before getting together with Amelia, Niall was linked to a number of recognizable faces. While he has mostly been conscious about keeping his personal life private, he hasn’t been able to hide some of his romances.

In 2013, he was briefly in a relationship with Ellie Goulding. The romance made headlines because it was rumored that Ellie had cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall. She shut down this speculation in a 2015 interview, insisting, “I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed. I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it turned into such a big thing.”

At the beginning of 2023, Ellie expanded on how hurtful the rumors were for her. “It’s fascinating how many people are interested in that,” she admitted. “It happened nine years ago. You know, completely honestly, it caused me a lot of trauma, actually.”

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic for dcp

At the end of 2013, Niall briefly dated Barbara Palvin, and they were even photographed holding hands while out and about. The romance was short lived and they split two months later.

Perhaps Niall’s most buzzed-about relationship, though, was with Selena Gomez. In December 2015, it was reported that the stars were making out at Jenna Dewan’s birthday party. Subsequent sightings fueled the dating rumors, but the two consistently maintained that they were just friends.

Niall and Hailee Steinfeld dated for a few months in 2018 but split before the end of the year. They both declined to talk about the relationship in interviews, but photos of them kissing proved that there was something going on there.