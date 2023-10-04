Niall Horan's Net Worth: How the Singer Makes Money

Niall Horan’s claim to fame happened when he competed on The X Factor in 2010, and experienced a full circle reality television moment when he became a judge on The Voice 13 years later. From being a part of one of the biggest boy bands in history to launching a chart-topping solo career, Niall has racked up a massive amount of money over the past decade.

What Is Niall Horan’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, the Ireland native has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Niall Horan Make Money?

Niall appeared on season 7 of X Factor as a solo singing artist. At 16 years old, “The Show” musician was put in a group with fellow contestants Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik – which formed the legendary group One Direction.

The boys may not have won the series, but their lives drastically changed after they decided to continue working as a band.

One Direction released their first single, “What Makes You Beautiful,” in September 2011, and it became an instant hit. Their debut studio album, Up All Night, was released the following month and made history by becoming the first U.K. group to reach the ​No. 1 spot on U.S. music charts.

Getty

Niall had a successful six-year ​run with his groupmates as they each pursued a solo career in January 2016. Zayn left the band one year prior.

The ​musician wasted no time getting back in the studio and signed with Capitol Records in September 2016. He released his first solo song “This Town” the same month, followed by “Slow Hands” the following May.

More recently, Niall released his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather, in 2020, but had to postpone his scheduled tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances, I have decided to not move forward with the ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ world tour this year. This was a difficult decision, but the well being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority,” he said in an April 2020 statement. “I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021. I want to announce new dates soon but I don’t think it’s fair on you guys to do so until the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal.”

What Is Niall Horan’s ‘The Voice’ Salary?

Niall became a judge on the hit NBC competition during ​season 23 and returned the following season.

The musician earns $8 million per season, according to The Sun.