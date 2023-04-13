Vinny Chase 2.0? Entourage fans have been dying for a reboot of the famed HBO show since it came to an end in 2011. While the 2015 Entourage movie was a major update on the characters and their lives in the public eye, viewers are still hoping for more.

The series, which premiered in 2004, starred Adrian Grenier as fictional actor Vincent Chase who moves from New York to Los Angeles alongside his hometown buddies — Eric Murphy (Kevin Connolly) and Turtle (Jerry Ferrara) — and half brother, a failed actor, Johnny “Drama” Chase (Kevin Dillon).

After eight seasons, the show’s stars and viewers said goodbye to the series. However, some of the cast members have planted a possible reboot seed over the years. Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Is There an ‘Entourage’ Reboot?

While nothing is officially in the works just yet, the show’s creator, Doug Ellin, has hinted at bringing the show back to TV.

“Adrian Grenier said he’s in, big news … I got all of them,” he told TMZ in August 2021. “So, yeah, I wouldn’t do it without the five, and [executive producer] Mark Wahlberg just needs to call HBO and make it happen, and all will be good.”

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Jeremy Piven, who played Ari Gold in the show, has also spoken candidly about what he’d like to see if the show came back to TV.

“I think there’s so many different ways we could go with Ari. How would he navigate this climate?” the actor told E! News in April 2023. “It would be fun to investigate where all these people would be today. There’s been so much that has happened since then that it’d be a very fertile ground to explore.”

Would There Be a Johnny ‘Drama’ Spinoff Series?

Kevin, for his part, has pitched a spinoff show for his fan-favorite character, Johnny “Drama.” The actor currently hosts “Victory: The Podcast,” based on his character’s iconic line from the series.

“I’d like to think if we were doing reboot, I’d like to think somehow he’s struggling again, because I love a struggling Johnny Drama. If he’s too successful, I don’t know, I think I prefer to watch him fighting for everything,” he told ScreenRant in July 2022. “Yeah, he won the Golden Globe, but maybe his career, he’s like in a hole and he’s back to the old Drama stuff again. Then again, Doug Ellin might see it differently and, ‘You’re on top of the world.’ I don’t know, who knows, but I do love a struggling Drama.”