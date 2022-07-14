Donald Trump‘s first wife, Ivana Trump, has died at the age of 73. Her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric tell Life & Style in a statement on Thursday, July 14, that read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

“Ivana Trump was a survivor,” it continued. “She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

A New York Police Department spokesperson tells Life and Style that officers responded at 12:40 p.m. to a 911 call at her home on the Upper East Side. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. There does not appear to be any criminality,” the spokesperson said, adding that, “The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Donald, 76, posted on Truth Social following his ex-wife’s death. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana was born in Czechoslovakia in 1949 before immigrating to Canada. She later moved to New York, working as a model where she met up-and-coming real estate developer Donald. The pair wed on April 7, 1977. Donald and Ivana quickly became a family when their first child, son Donald Trump Jr., was born later that year on December 31. The couple welcomed daughter Ivanka in 1981, followed by a second son Eric in 1984.

Adam Scull/photolink/Shutterstock

Donald and Ivana were the “It” couple of the 1980s New York social scene, as the businessman made millions in real estate ventures with his glamorous wife was by his side. She served as a senior executive for seven years at the Trump Organization. Ivana worked with Donald on several major building projects including Fifth Avenue’s Trump Tower, where she oversaw the interior design, and Atlantic City’s Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort. Ivana would go on to manage one of her husband’s prized properties, NYC’s iconic Plaza Hotel.

The couple split after Donald’s affair with actress Marla Maples became public, and their divorce was finalized in 1992. The mogul made Marla his second wife, as the two wed on December 20, 1993, after welcoming their daughter, Tiffany Trump, two months earlier.

Ivana went on to wed businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995, though the short-lived marriage ended two years later. She later tied the knot with much-younger Italian model and actor Rossano Rubicondi in 2008, but they divorced the following year. He recently died in October 2021 at the age of 49 after a year-long battle with melanoma.