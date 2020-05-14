Congrats! Married at First Sight couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner gave birth to their “rainbow baby” boy named Hayes on May 13 after suffering multiple miscarriages.



“He’s HERE!” the Lifetime starlet gushed on Instagram. “And he’s clearly a very good listener! We served him his eviction notice and within 24 hours he vacated the premises!” Jamie welcomed their sweet boy in their New Jersey home, and their bundle of joy weighed 9 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 21 inches. She added her labor went quick and “within six hours, he was out.”

The reality pair tragically lost their first child, Jonathan Edward, while she was 17 weeks pregnant in 2016 before welcoming daughter Henley Grace the following year. Jamie also had a chemical pregnancy in 2018 and suffered a miscarriage earlier in 2019.

Jamie, 33, opened up about what pregnancy has been like after experiencing so much heartbreak. “When you lose babies early, it really rips your heart out [and] steals the innocent joy [and] simple bliss of pregnancy,” she admitted in April. “Instead of being blindly happy for life growing inside you, you constantly fear what could happen that could take it away.”

However, their new bundle of joy arrived safe and is “perfect,” the proud mom gushed to People. “All that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED! He’s snuggling on my chest perfectly calm [and] content as I write this caption to you!” Jamie divulged in her announcement.

Being pregnant and welcoming a child during the coronavirus pandemic has been a different experience, but Jamie previously explained she’s been looking on the bright side. “This quarantine has been *FOREVER* [and] I honestly can’t wait till it’s safe to hug family, say hi to strangers [and] just simply go out again,” she wrote on May 4. “Buuuut, I’m also *so thankful* for the demand to stay home with my hubby [and] daughter right before giving birth.”

Courtesy Jamie Otis/Instagram

With so much “quality time,” Jamie added that her family had “bonded and become closer than ever” before the arrival of Hayes. We can’t wait to watch their family grow!

More to come …