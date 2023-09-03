Growing up, Jennifer Aniston didn’t have any positive marriage role models. Her parents, model Nancy Dow and soap star John Aniston, divorced when she was just 9 years old. “Watching my family’s relationship didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that,’” the actress, 54, tells WSJ Magazine. “I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo.”

Since splitting from Justin Theroux in 2018, Jen, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, hasn’t been linked with anyone seriously. “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want,” the Morning Show star explains. “And it’s still a challenge for me. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little…”

Though Jen’s the first to admit that she finds romantic relationships “a little bit difficult,” that doesn’t mean that the Friends alum has given up on finding someone to grow old with. “Jen still believes in happily ever after, but she’s not going to wait around for it,” a source tells Life & Style. “Her heart is wide open, and she’s open to whoever wants to take a crack at it. But Jen doesn’t need a man in her life to feel fulfilled. Not anymore.”