Moisturizing is an important step in any skincare routine. Along with preventing dryness, moisturizers are often enriched with helpful ingredients to target various skincare concerns. Are you experiencing flakes and peeling? Ceramide-enriched moisturizers hydrate the skin’s barrier to prevent water loss. Does your skin feel irritated or inflamed? Glycerin is another effective ingredient which draws in moisture to nourish the skin. Some moisturizers are even packed with handy ingredients to combat signs of aging!

In May 2022, long-time Neutrogena ambassador Jennifer Garner dished to InStyle about the product she uses to prep her skin before red carpet appearances. Along with retinol treatments, The Adam Project actress uses Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost, which “instantly” fills her micro-wrinkles. “I use the retinol exclusively for a week or two leading up to the red carpet, and then I make a hard switch to all Hydro Boost for the few days before,” she explained.

Are you in the market for a new product to “instantly” plump your skin? You can snag Garner’s go-to moisturizer for just $18 on Amazon!

Get the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer for just $19 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer is a nourishing gel-to-cream lotion which shoppers adore. Hyaluronic acid is the key ingredient which makes this cream an undeniable hit. A gooey substance that’s naturally produced in the body, hyaluronic acid offers dozens of benefits for skin.

Along with promoting skin regeneration and a smoother complexion, hyaluronic acid also hydrates and strengthens the barrier. It also promotes enhanced skin elasticity, which is helpful for shoppers looking to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The addition of this efficient ingredient makes this moisturizer a perfect choice for shoppers experiencing dryness due to cold winter weather. Who can relate?

There are no harmful dyes or fragrances, so it’s safe for those with sensitive skin. Plus, this gel cream is oil-free and non-comedogenic, which is a plus for beauty buffs with acne-prone complexions. Although this unique gel cream features a lightweight formula that easily absorbs into the skin, it has the lasting power of a cream moisturizer. Since the formula is so light, shoppers don’t have to worry about a greasy film left over after application.

Similar to Garner, verified Amazon shoppers have left rave reviews about the moisturizer. The lightweight texture and fast-absorbing formula are two of the many fantastic features shoppers called out about the moisturizer. One reviewer even called it “hands down the best moisturizer” they have ever used. “Its lightweight yet deeply hydrating formula works wonders on my extra-dry skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and incredibly refreshed,” the shopper noted. “The infusion of hyaluronic acid provides an intense boost of hydration without feeling greasy or heavy.”

Another customer noted how well it works year-round. “Works wonders on my sensitive skin in the summer and still works great in the winter,” the shopper explained.

