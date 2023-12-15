Following her arrow! After two years of dating, Kacey Musgraves has called it quits with boyfriend Cole Schafer. “No one knows exactly what went wrong,” an insider exclusively shares with Life & Style. “Some say they drifted apart while others say Kacey realized it was best to part ways as friends.”

The “Merry Go ’Round” singer, 35, was first linked to the 29-year-old poet in June of 2021, less than a year after she divorced her husband of nearly three years, Ruston Kelly. “The breakup opened her eyes. This time, Kacey wants to stay single for a while. She’s looking at it as a new chapter, one to learn from and grow. She doesn’t want to jump into another romance — she wants to find herself.”