Rescue dogs of Hollywood are the stars of every show — just ask former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, dog-mom to adorable rescue pups Pinot and Ramen. With all the love her rescues give to her, she knows giving back is the number one way to help more pawesome pets find homes for a tail-wagging time. Cue Mars Petcare. The world’s biggest pet care company is putting its strength and scale behind the launch of its largest shelter volunteer program yet that’s inspired by the unconditional support, love and loyalty pets show their humans: Service Humans Needed.

Courtesy of Mars Petcar

Enlisting the help of over 60,000 Mars Associates and pet advocate partners like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Mars is working to put an end to the Shelter Crisis in North America and start showing some love to the sweet pets in need through acts of service.

Get With the Pawesome Program

There are 250,000 dogs and cats in the U.S. and 80,000 across Canada who are looking for their fur-ever homes. If you just can’t resist helping animal shelters and pets in need, then lucky for you the way to get involved is super simple. You can volunteer your time at local animal shelters, volunteer your home through fostering or adopting furry friends, and volunteer your social platforms by sharing adorable pet pictures on social media — who doesn’t love an adorable pet picture on their feed?!

Any way you can get involved to make a pawsitive impact on a pet’s life is amazing, no matter how big or small the action. To find out more ways to get involved with Mars’ mission to make the world a better place for pets, check out BetterCitiesforPets.com/ServiceHumans.