Kevin Jonas was the first Jonas brother to become a dad after he and wife Danielle Jonas (née Deleasa) tied the knot in 2009. The eldest of the famous family trio has become the ultimate girl dad over the years and sometimes gives fans an inside glimpse at how much he enjoys parenthood.

When Did Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa Start Dating?

The precious pair met two years before they got married, while she was on vacation with her family in the Caribbean.

The hairstylist later admitted she was unaware that her then-future husband was famous since she had no clue who the Jonas Brothers were.

How Many Kids Does Kevin Jonas Have?

Kevin and Danielle enjoyed their honeymoon phase for a few years before having kids and even landed their own reality show, Married to Jonas, which debuted in 2012 and lasted two seasons.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alena Rose Jonas, on February 2, 2014.

“We are overjoyed at the birth of Alena Rose Jonas. She is precious! We could not be more excited to start building our family together,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We want to thank our family and friends for their love and support, and our fans for all of their well wishes.”

Alena’s little sister, Valentina Angelina, joined the family on October 27, 2016.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin’s little ones got the entertainment gene from their famous dad as both loves to dance and sing during any hour of the day.

In 2019, the Camp Rock star shared a video of their nighttime “rehearsal before bed.” Alena took front and center as the singer of the two-man band while a tiny Valentina debuted her adorable piano and head-bobbing skills.

These days, Alena and Valentina watch their rockstar dad perform with their uncles Joe and Nick Jonas onstage.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their 2023 tour in August and the girls made sure they were prepared for the highly anticipated reunion by making Swiftie-like friendship bracelets to hand out to concertgoers.

During the Toronto stop of the tour, Kevin, Nick and Joe dedicated their song “Little Bird” to a concertgoer’s late daughter whose name happened to be Valentina.

Fans uploaded clips of the heartwarming moment online, where Kevin was seen wiping away his tears.

In May 2023, Kevin shared a clip of his youngest daughter gushing over the fact that the song was about her and her sister, while pointing at her dad’s tattoo of family birds, representing their own.