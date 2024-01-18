kim kardashian gives tour of her skkn office photos

Kim Kardashian Gives Tour of SKKN Office With Custom Mannequin, a Tanning Bed and More [Photos]

After announcing her new SKKN BY KIM makeup collection on Wednesday, January 17, Kim Kardashian decided to give fans a glimpse inside the office where her beauty brand lives.

The reality star, 43, took part in the viral TikTok “of course” trend as she walked through the various rooms of SKKN’s headquarters. The lavish office is far from a typical work building and features over-the-top elements that fit right in with Kim’s luxurious lifestyle.

Keep scrolling through the gallery to see photos from Kim’s SKKN office tour!