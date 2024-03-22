Kim Kardashian has been talking forever about having a fifth baby via surrogate, and now she’s hoping new boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. will be her dream sperm donor after dating only a few months, sources exclusively tell Life & Style! “Now that the cat’s out of the bag and they’re going more public with the relationship and things are feeling solid, Kim’s starting to plan a future with him,” spills an insider.

“She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell — he has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be. She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!” Kim, 43, already has four kids with Kanye West — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 — and Odell, 31, has son Zydn, 2, with former girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Time is of the essence, the source says, because Kim’s ex is hellbent on having a baby with his wife of one year, Bianca Censori. “Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca and Kanye to the punch!” reveals an insider.