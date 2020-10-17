Spooky time! Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest son, Reign Disick, took a cute Halloween selfie in matching skeleton pajamas on Friday, October 16.

“This is Halloween,” the 41-year-old captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself and her little boy, 5. The pair used the “devil” filter for their photo, which distorted their foreheads and created little horns.

It’s no surprise to see the Poosh founder spending quality time with the growing boy — in fact, it seems lately she is trying to hold onto Reign’s baby stages as much as she can. After years of growing out his luscious locks, Scott Disick‘s son got an epic buzzcut on August 4. “I am not OK,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a photo of her son after his beloved hair was gone.

The following day, the former reality star confirmed Reign’s hair would serve as a keepsake for her. “Tell me you saved his hair,” one fan commented on the post and included heart and crying emojis. “It will be with me forever,” the mother of three replied. So cute!

Reign’s hair has long since been a topic of discussion on E! personality’s Instagram page. In December 2019, she got ahead of mommy-shamers and responded to negative comments about her son’s tresses before they even started to roll in. “Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks,” Kourtney wrote alongside a photo of her sweet son playing on the monkey bars with his long hair on full display.

Ultimately, Kourtney’s parenting is second to none — and her ex Scott is an integral piece of that operation. The former couple, who split in 2015, “make a great team at coparenting” their kids, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in late July. “The kids are their No. 1 priority, and they have a blast raising them together.”

The parenting pair spent the majority of the summer together, taking their children on different trips and outings — and it seemed to have paid off in a big way for their family. “There haven’t been any hiccups … and everything is going smoothly,” the source noted. “Scott and Kourtney are getting on and the kids are happy.”