Staying positive. Kourtney Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about being “strong” while looking after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids amid their marriage drama.

“‘You’re going to be happy,’ said life, ‘but first I’ll make you strong,’” the black-and-white quote posted by the Poosh founder, 41, read on Tuesday, July 28.

Kim, 39, and Kanye’s kids — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, — have seemingly been in Kourtney and Scott Disick’s care since the “Fade” rapper’s Twitter rants on July 21 and 22. The 43-year-old Grammy winner alleged that the KKW Beauty founder and Kris Jenner were trying to “lock [him] up” and that he wanted a divorce from his wife.

Luckily, the kids are having fun with their aunt and uncle during this tumultuous time. Photos showed Scott, 37, running around on the beach with North and Saint on Monday, July 27. The reality kiddos also dined at Nobu while enjoying a trip to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, with their relatives.

“Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned two sweet Instagram photos while holding Chicago on July 27. All in all, it looks like Kimye’s kids are in great care while their parents deal with their situation.

The “Flashing Lights” artist has been staying at their family ranch in Wyoming. “Kim is not communicating with Kanye, she is communicating with his friends who are with him at the ranch,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the husband and wife, who got married in 2014.

However, on July 28, Kim was photographed in Wyoming. The couple appeared to be having an extremely emotional and tearful conversation. The reality mom was seen returning to Los Angeles the following day without Kanye.



The Selfish author released a lengthy statement on July 22 in response to Kanye’s now-deleted tweets. “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” the Dash Dolls star wrote. “Those who are close [to] Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

On July 25, the “Runaway” rapper posted a public apology. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye wrote on Twitter. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Time will tell what the future holds for the longtime couple.