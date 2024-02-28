Kyle Richards’ time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may soon be coming to an end. Though her shocking separation from Mauricio Umansky made the show Bravo’s most-watched Real Housewives franchise, allowing the cameras to capture their marriage troubles took a toll on the reality TV star, 55.

“This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, ‘How can I continue to do this?’” she confessed. “Why would I put myself through this?”

For the money, perhaps. “Kyle’s still on the fence about returning for Season 14, but that could be a very clever negotiating tactic,” admits an insider. “Of course, Bravo and Andy Cohen want Kyle to stay. Her storyline was way more interesting than anyone else’s, which puts Kyle in the driver’s seat.”