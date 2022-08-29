Honesty hour. Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles of her postpartum journey during the new trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians, which dropped on Monday, August 29.

“I should be really happy right now. I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks,” Kylie, 25, told her sister Kendall Jenner in the clip.

Kylie and Travis, 31, welcomed baby No. 2, a son, on February 2, 2022. Initially, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who also shares daughter Stormi Webster with the “Goosebumps” rapper, revealed that her newborn’s name was Wolf. However, Kylie later announced they decided to change his moniker.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the Kylie Skin founder wrote via Instagram Stories on March 21. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The following month, Kylie explained that the process of changing her son’s name wasn’t complete. “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” the E! alum told Extra. “So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian also dished on the process. “There’s one name lingering, but she really wants to make sure. It’s such a big decision, honestly. It’s the hardest thing ever in life to name a child,” the Skims founder, 41, said during an April 15 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Since then, the internet has been hard at working trying to uncover Kylie and Travis’ son’s new name! “Any clue on what Kylie ended up naming her baby?” one fan inquired during a Q&A with celebrity news Instagram account DeuxMoi earlier in August.

“Yes, I’ve heard a name, but I don’t know if it’s confirmed. Depending on how she spells it, the name could either be an adjective or noun,” the account replied.

Another theory is that an Instagram account believed to belong to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s oldest son, Mason, leaked the name Knight Jacques Webster.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Thursday, September 22.