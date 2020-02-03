Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

When will these haters learn? On Monday, February 3, Kylie Jenner clapped back at a fan who criticized Stormi Webster’s over-the-top second birthday bash.

“Kinda creepy, to be honest,” the user commented. “The creepiness is my favorite part,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, replied.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how it’s done! You tell ‘em, Kylie. To be fair, though, StormiWorld wasn’t your typical, light-hearted kids’ party. While there was a Frozen-themed room and amusement park rides, some of the decor certainly was, er … dark, to say the least.

Take the people walking around with fake Stormi heads on, for example. Then again, with parents like Kylie and Travis Scott, some balloons, princess crowns and goodie bags simply aren’t going to cut it.

Thankfully, many of the party-goers had nothing but high praise. “Was amazing,” OUAI founder Jen Atkin gushed. “Kylie, you are a rockstar!!! Thank you for treating us to such a special day honoring your daughter. It was just amazing. You are a force to be reckoned with!!!! Creative blessing!!! We all had the most amazing time and made the best memories. XOXO,” added Kris Jenner.

Ultimately, Kylie loves nothing more than going above and beyond for Stormi … no matter what the price tag is! “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in November. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Ahead of the party, Kylie took to social media to show off Stormi’s birthday gift haul. “I can’t wait for my baby to wake up in the a.m.,” the makeup mogul wrote. Some of the luxe presents included a toy convertible and mini unicorn roller coaster.

Needless to say, we are already counting down the days until Stormi’s third birthday party.

