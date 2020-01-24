Too adorable! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Friday, January 24, to share the cutest video of her daughter, Stormi Webster, stealing her drink. It’s safe to say the two have similar tastes.

“Took over my whole drink,” Kylie wrote on the video as the 23-month-old blew bubbles in the beverage. By the looks of it, Stormi is living her best life. Prior to sharing the clip, Kylie revealed she was taking her mini-me on her first trip to Disney ahead of her second birthday. We love to see it!

Watch the video above to see Stormi sippin’ on her mama’s drink.