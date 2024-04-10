Lil Dicky Tells Jason, Travis Kelce He Met Brad Pitt ‘Naked'

While chatting with brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, rapper Lil Dicky dished on the unconventional way he first met Brad Pitt.

“Brad Pitt is definitely the coolest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” Lil Dicky, 36, told the cohosts of the “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, April 10.

The “Freaky Friday” artist, whose real name is Dave Burd, stars as a fictionalized version of himself in the FX series Dave. The season 3 finale aired in April 2023, where Brad, 60, made a special and unsuspected cameo. On the podcast, Lil Dicky couldn’t help but swoon over how Brad “was the man and he was so nice to everybody on set.”

“Unfortunately, like, the moment [Brad] walked on set, I was filming the scene where the stalker is, like, creating a cast mold of my lower half,” Lil Dicky revealed to Travis, 34, and Jason, 36. “So, I literally have to meet Brad Pitt, like, fully naked, covered, in, like, sludge, with, like, my d–k outline, like, visible.”

Brad portrayed an onscreen version of himself on Dave, where he found himself being held hostage with Lil Dicky by a super stalker fangirl. The Babylon actor even showcased his best autotune rapping skills in his final scene. Brad recited lyrics to get away from the woman, but when his efforts failed, he repeatedly bashed his head into the compact studio booth’s glass walls. Actress Rachel McAdams and rapper Drake also made appearances in the season 3 finale.

In May 2023, Lil Dicky revealed how he managed to snag Hollywood’s biggest movie star to make his way into television.

“I heard that Brad liked the show. I probably took a fairly big risk by writing an entire season finale anchored around him without having ever met him, but knowing that I would reach out to him,” ​he told USA Today in May 2023. “I got his email [address], and I sent a very well-thought-out email. It took days to write, and sent it, [and] it worked. He is just a massive fan.”

After Lil Dicky gushed over Brad, he continued the ​praise for Travis and A-list pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school, where your most popular pop star, like, beloved musician somehow met, like, your most popular beloved athlete, and they actually fell in love and it’s real,” Lil Dicky said. “I dunno, I think anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser. But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and acknowledge they love it because there’s just something so American about it or something. There’s something just classic about it.”