Louis Tomlinson on ‘Childish’ Theory He Dated Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson has once again shut down the fan theory that he and former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles dated.

The interaction began on Tuesday, October 31, when a fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Louis how do you make chicken parmesan?”

“You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair,” Louis, 31, responded. “Simple stuff.”

The user’s post may seem like an innocent cooking-related question to outsiders, but to fans, the dish holds significance. In 2010, during the height of the band’s popularity, Harry posted a photo of his fellow 1D member making, yes, chicken parmesan, with the caption “Louis’ first ever cooking experience ;).”

According to one fan on Tumblr, the duo joked about the meal for years after, calling it the “only time Louis has ever cooked.”

Though ​Louis seemed to think the comment was in reference to the speculation that he and Harry, 29, dated, the original poster later clarified their intentions, saying “All I did was ask for cooking advice.”

That same day, Louis called out another fan on the platform in response to the question, “Have you ever thought about leaving music to practice it?” The ​“Back to You” singer replied, “Feels like an insult but I don’t think that was your intention hahaha.”

He added, “Every show is a type of practice, every studio vocal, every song I write, every song I hear. Being in the centre of it all breads [sic] creativity and understanding.”

In another October 31 post on X, Louis mentioned his son, Freddie Reign, when asked what he was “most proud of in [his] life,” to which the singer simply replied, “Freddie.”

The English singer/songwriter welcomed Freddie, 7, in January 2016. “I’m pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday. He is healthy and pretty amazing,” the proud new dad wrote on social media at the time. “I’m very happy!!”

The “One Thing” singer shares Freddie with Briana Jungwirth, who he briefly dated in May 2015 following his split from Eleanor Calder after four years of dating.

Though Louis has generally shielded his son from the public eye, he has shared a few glimpses of his family life on social media, including Freddie’s first birthday celebration.

Since February 2023, the ​“Two of Us” singer has been romantically linked to model Sofie Nyvang after they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles.

Neither has commented on their relationship status.