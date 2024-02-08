: Maisie Williams' Weight Loss: Before and After Photos

Maisie Williams Dropped 25 Pounds for ‘The New Look’: Before and After Photos of Her Weight Loss

Maisie Williams dedicates her life to her award-winning roles. The actress is set to portray late World War II French Resistance fighter Catherine Dior in the upcoming series The New Look. The show’s moniker foreshadowed Maisie’s physical appearance as underwent a major (and monitored) 25-pound weight loss transformation.

“I was eating very little, meditating all the time, burning candles and incense in my apartment. I had to be up at 4 a.m. to start sweating,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in February 2024. “Then I had a boiling-hot bath with lots of salts in it. And I sort of levitated to bed and slept for maybe three hours, and woke up and had a handful of nuts.”

